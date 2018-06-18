Nathan Blissett: Macclesfield Town sign Plymouth Argyle striker on two-year deal
Promoted EFL side Macclesfield Town have signed Plymouth Argyle striker Nathan Blissett on a two-year contract.
Blissett, 27, who spent the second half of last term helping Macclesfield regain their Football League place, has now signed a deal until June 2020.
He has now been in two National League promotion-winning sides, having also gone up with Bristol Rovers in 2015.
He also helped Plymouth Argyle get promoted from League Two in 2016 - but he has made just seven EFL starts.
Blissett joined his first top-five-tier club Kidderminster Harriers from Birmingham-based non-league side Romulus in 2012.
As well as Kidderminster and Macclesfield, he has also played at fifth-tier level on loan for Cambridge United, Tranmere Rovers, Lincoln City and Torquay United.
