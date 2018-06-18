BBC Sport - BBC Sports correspondent Natalie Pirks tackles insects in World Cup stadium

Sports correspondent Natalie Pirks has to deal with insects before her live broadcast from inside the stadium in the build up to England's opening World Cup group game against Tunisia in Volgograd.

READ MORE: World Cup 2018: Flies plague England's build-up in Volgograd

