BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores penalty against South Korea after VAR review
Sweden's Granqvist scores penalty after VAR review
- From the section World Cup
Andreas Granqvist scores from the penalty spot to secure a 1-0 win against South Korea after VAR technology is used in their Group F opener at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Sweden 1-0 South Korea
