Willo Flood joins Dunfermline Athletic after Dundee United exit

Willo Flood has joined Dunfermline Athletic, becoming the second player to switch from Dundee United after exiting the Tannadice club.

Defender Mark Durnan had already signed on at East End Park after being among eight first-team players released by their Championship rivals.

And 33-year-old midfielder Flood has followed, agreeing a one-year contract.

Flood, who was in his fourth spell at Tannadice, made 38 appearances last season as his side finished third.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 cap helped United beat Dunfermline in the Premiership play-offs before they went on to lose to Livingston in the semi-final.

Flood began his career with Manchester City and, after loan spells with Rochdale and Coventry City, joined Cardiff City.

It was while with Cardiff that he spent two loan spells with United. Moves to Celtic and Middlesbrough followed before he returned to Tannadice in 2011 and then again in 2016 after three years at Aberdeen.

Brothers Jackson and Louis Longridge are also among Pars manager Allan Johnston's summer signings, defender Jackson from promoted Livingston and forward Louis from Championship rivals Falkirk.

Former Partick Thistle defender Danny Devine and midfielder Joe Thomson, released by Celtic, will also be in their squad.

Meanwhile, defender Tom Beadling has signed a permanent contract after last season's loan spell from Sunderland.