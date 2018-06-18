Jason Holt: Fleetwood sign Rangers midfielder on loan
League One club Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Jason Holt from Rangers on a season-long loan.
The 25-year-old scored twice in 33 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side last season.
Head coach Joey Barton, who played alongside Holt at Rangers, said it was a "huge signing".
"I saw his qualities on a daily basis, and as soon as I found out he was available we tried everything to make sure we got him here," Barton said.
