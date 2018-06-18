Steve McNulty: Tranmere captain signs new one-year deal

Steve McNulty playing for Tranmere
McNulty (right) has made 120 appearances for Tranmere since signing from Luton Town in January 2016

Tranmere Rovers captain Steve McNulty has signed a 12-month contract extension with the League Two club.

The 34-year old defender led Rovers to promotion last season, playing 45 games including the play-off final victory over Boreham Wood at Wembley.

Manager Micky Mellon told the club website: "He played a big part in our promotion and deserves to play in the Football League with Tranmere.

"He's a leader on and off the pitch and a player who is desperate to win."

