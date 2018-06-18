BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Dries Mertens volley gives Belgium lead against Panama
'Moment of magic' - Mertens volley gives Belgium lead
Dries Mertens scores a brilliant volley to give Belgium a 1-0 lead against Panama in the opening group G fixture at the World Cup.
