BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Tunisia 1-2 England highlights
Highlights: Tunisia 1-2 England
- From the section World Cup
Captain Harry Kane scores twice, including an injury-time winner, as England battle to a 2-1 victory over Tunisia in their opening game of the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Tunisia 1-2 England
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
