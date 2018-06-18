BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Belgium 3-0 Panama highlights
Highlights: Belgium 3-0 Panama
- From the section World Cup
Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Belgium beat World Cup debutants Panama 3-0 in the opening match in Group G, which also features England.
MATCH REPORT: Belgium 3-0 Panama
WATCH MORE: Sweden 1-0 South Korea highlights
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired