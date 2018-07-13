Football Focus World Cup specials - BBC Sport's Fan Network

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Follow the fans' journey throughout the World Cup with BBC Sport's Fan Network

BBC Sport's Fan Network of supporters from all 32 nations at the Fifa World Cup follows the passion, drama and excitement of Russia 2018.

From Portugal to Panama, we'll track each nation's fans as they look ahead and react to the big matches.

Follow their journeys on the BBC Sport website and watch Football Focus Specials on BBC World News throughout the tournament.

'Mexico will surprise the world'

Fans from Mexico, Brazil and Germany share their reactions to Sunday's World Cup shocks.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Mexico will surprise all the world' - follow BBC Sport's Fan Network

'VAR is working, you can't argue with it'

Fans from South Korea, Nigeria, France and Argentina share their views on VAR at the World Cup.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You can't argue with VAR' - the fans' view

Which team do fans want to avoid?

As the last-16 stage gets under way, which fan believes their nation is the team to avoid?

Media playback is not supported on this device Who are the team to avoid in the last 16?

'We are going to win, no matter who we face'

German, Brazilian and Mexican fans are in confident mood but who thinks they can go all the way?

Media playback is not supported on this device Can Germany cause a surprise?

'Brazil v Mexico will be a show'

Two rival fans debate ahead of the hotly anticipated match between Brazil and Mexico.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Brazil and Mexico will be a show'

Uruguayans are praying for Cavani

Why the Uruguay striker is pivotal to the hopes of both sets of fans ahead of the quarter-final.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Uruguayans are literally praying for Cavani'

Why South American teams struggled in Russia

Is the club v country conundrum having an effect with teams from South America?

Media playback is not supported on this device Why South American teams struggled in Russia

Can Croatia end England's dream?

Tired and overworked? Or ready to reach the final? Croatia and England fans look ahead to their semi-final.

Media playback is not supported on this device Who will win? England and Croatia fans have their say

Fan Network best moments and best players

Our World Cup supporters pick out their memorable moment and stars of Russia 2018.