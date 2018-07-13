Football Focus World Cup specials - BBC Sport's Fan Network
BBC Sport's Fan Network of supporters from all 32 nations at the Fifa World Cup follows the passion, drama and excitement of Russia 2018.
From Portugal to Panama, we'll track each nation's fans as they look ahead and react to the big matches.
Follow their journeys on the BBC Sport website and watch Football Focus Specials on BBC World News throughout the tournament.
'Mexico will surprise the world'
Fans from Mexico, Brazil and Germany share their reactions to Sunday's World Cup shocks.
'VAR is working, you can't argue with it'
Fans from South Korea, Nigeria, France and Argentina share their views on VAR at the World Cup.
Which team do fans want to avoid?
As the last-16 stage gets under way, which fan believes their nation is the team to avoid?
'We are going to win, no matter who we face'
German, Brazilian and Mexican fans are in confident mood but who thinks they can go all the way?
'Brazil v Mexico will be a show'
Two rival fans debate ahead of the hotly anticipated match between Brazil and Mexico.
Uruguayans are praying for Cavani
Why the Uruguay striker is pivotal to the hopes of both sets of fans ahead of the quarter-final.
Why South American teams struggled in Russia
Is the club v country conundrum having an effect with teams from South America?
Can Croatia end England's dream?
Tired and overworked? Or ready to reach the final? Croatia and England fans look ahead to their semi-final.
Fan Network best moments and best players
Our World Cup supporters pick out their memorable moment and stars of Russia 2018.