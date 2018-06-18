Dan Wishart: Sutton United re-sign Forest Green Rovers defender

Dan Wishart in action for Forest Green
Dan Wishart started 47 league games for Forest Green Rovers

National League side Sutton United have re-signed left-back Dan Wishart from League Two team Forest Green Rovers.

The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the club he left to join Rovers in October 2016.

Wishart had a 23-month spell with Sutton prior to that move, having previously represented Alfreton and Hayes & Yeading.

"I loved my time here. When I knew the gaffer was interested, it was an easy decision," he told Sutton's website.

