Swansea City announce pre-season tour to Germany and Austria

Swansea will play two games at FC Magdeburg's MDCC-Arena against the German side and Italians Genoa

Swansea City's preparations for their return to the Championship will include a tour to Germany and Austria in July.

New manager Graham Potter will see his side in action against FC Magdeburg, Italian club Genoa, Eibar and Freiburg.

The Swans will play two 60 minute games on Saturday 21 July against first Genoa and then Magdeburg at the German club's ground.

A date with Spanish side Eibar follows on 24 July in Austria, with Austrians Freiburg awaiting three days later.

Swansea will also hold a training camp at Bad Haring in Austria and will play Eibar at the nearby Kufstein Arena during their six days there.

On Wednesday, 11 July Yeovil will host the Welsh club, who were relegated from the Premier League at the end of 2017-18.

However, there will be no home pre-season friendlies for the Swans.

The club stated: "Due to the Championship's early start, on 4 August, there will be no friendly at the Liberty Stadium this summer so the pitch can be re-laid and readied for the new campaign."