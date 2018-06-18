World Cup 2018: Harry Kane the 'hero' - England pundit reaction

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch how Match of the Day studio reacted to Harry Kane's winner

"Harry the hero" was how Gary Lineker described Harry Kane's performance against Tunisia after his two goals secured a World Cup victory in Volgograd.

Kane had opened the scoring in England's first game in Group G and, after Tunisia replied with a controversial penalty, came to his side's rescue in stoppage time with a dramatic winner.

Former England captain Alan Shearer said: "That's why Gareth Southgate named him skipper, to give him a bit of inspiration and hope and belief - and Harry has given him all of that tonight."

Frank Lampard added: "Harry is a superstar, and that is why we talk about these superstars, because they turn up at the right moment and score goals."

Ex-Three Lions defender Rio Ferdinand said: "We thoroughly deserved that victory and there will be teams out there that will be saying that if they get through we don't want to come up against them."

BBC Sport's World Cup pundits give their verdict on England's performance, and where Gareth Southgate's side go from here.

Fast start: England lead after 11 minutes

Lampard: "England had obviously looked at the corners and how Tunisia defended them, and they have isolated their biggest centre-halves and best headers of the ball, then they have looked at winning second balls after that. Harry was sharper and brighter than everyone else, and his goal was exactly what we needed early in this World Cup."

Shearer: "We went after Tunisia and our passing was so crisp whether it was short or long. We got the first goal and I thought 'here we go'."

Ferdinand: "England set their stall out from the start and their intensity and idea to press the ball in the first half was perfect because it sets the tone and it is hard to deal with.

"We put people under pressure even after we had scored our first goal. Sometimes sides take a step back, but not here. The Tunisians had three or four England players bearing down on them whenever they had the ball - Kane, Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard were swarming around them - like bees around honey."

Shearer: "The only disappointing thing was that we created so many chances [in the first half] but only took one of them. These are not half chances, these are very, very good chances that we should be putting in the back of the net."

Tunisia penalty: soft decision or criminal defending?

Shearer: "It is a very soft decision. I think Fakhreddine Ben Youssef is very clever because there is no way he is getting the ball.

"So I know it is stupid for Kyle Walker to have his arm in that position anyway but Youssef makes the most of it. He is not getting to the cross, so he walks into that elbow."

Ferdinand: "If Walker's body position is correct, that is not a penalty. He should not be facing his goal - a centre-half facing his own goal in the six-yard box when the ball has been crossed is criminal, and that is what happens when you have got your right wing-back playing centre-half.

"Walker's body should be facing the other way, where the cross has come from and he should open himself up so he can see the Tunisia player as well."

Lampard: "You do question why Walker's arm is up at that height. Obviously Youssef has made a meal of it, but that can happen. But what I don't understand is why they can look at that and say it is a penalty after VAR, but not the challenges on Harry Kane."

Why didn't Kane get a penalty too?

Shearer: "There is no difference whatsoever between the penalty Tunisia got and the ones England didn't. They were blatant and they are worse fouls than the one that was given.

"The VAR referees in the office in Moscow should be looking at that. The referee has not seen it which is understandable, but why aren't they pulling play back and saying that is a clear and obvious penalty. When you look at the replays, the defender has hold of Kane and dragged him down. It is a rugby tackle."

Lampard: "Incidents like these are one of the major reasons for VAR because there is so much going on in the box and we are trying to help the referee see something he missed. They were absolutely deliberate, and they were so cynical, but they got missed."

Ferdinand: "The defender is not even looking at the ball or seeing what is going on. Each time, it is just about getting Kane to the floor. I am surprised he didn't pin him down for three seconds."

England leave it late

Shearer: "Harry showed what a great character he has got because was being held on to every time the ball came into the Tunisia box but he has not moaned or let it affect him at all."

Lampard: "All the great signs of that first half, all the energy and movement we had, did not really happen after the break but we kept going. Things went against us but that happens in World Cups - you have tough moments in games."

Ferdinand: "I think you have to highlight the two substitutions Gareth Southgate made as well - Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marcus Rashford came on and gave us that little bit of zip we had lacked in the second half, which I think was vitally important for us to go on and win it."

Shearer: "England's performance was not as good as it was in the first half - we lacked a bit of energy but we were never under any threat and no-one can say we did not deserve to win the game.

"It was a great night for Gareth Southgate too, because he was under pressure as well. Even with his substitutes, he was not content to sit there, he wanted to do something to affect the game.

"It was just important we went out and got the right result, because I think it would have been so difficult for them if they did not get those three points and I can't stress enough the importance of those goals for Harry Kane's confidence. Now he will be thinking bring the other games on."

Lampard: "If we had taken our first-half chances the game would have been over by half-time. It was a pretty toothless Tunisian team - they did not really test us but that will come later in the tournament but the first game is one to win and we are in great shape to qualify.

"I fully expect us to beat Panama and then we will have great confidence going into the last game against Belgium."