Steven Old: Morecambe defender signs two-year deal

Steven Old helped Morecambe avoid relegation with a 0-0 draw away to Coventry on the final day.

Morecambe central defender Steven Old has agreed a new two-year deal with League Two club.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Shrimps from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock in July 2017, scored four goals in 44 appearances last season.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley told the club website: "Steve settled into life in the Football League superbly well.

"Our objective in the close season was to secure his signature and we are all delighted that he has agreed to stay."