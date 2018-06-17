Monday's sports pages

Monday's Daily Mirror
England's World Cup opener against Tunisia features on most of Monday's back pages, including the Mirror
Monday's Sun
The Sun also urges England and captain Harry Kane on to victory
Monday's Daily Express
The Express reports that Kane wants to create history in Russia
Monday's Daily Star
The Star's back page features England manager Gareth Southgate and his hopes for the tournament
Monday's Daily Mail
The Daily Mail reports that Harry Kane wants to match Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick achievement
Monday's Metro
Kane's views are echoed in the Metro along with Brazilian star Neymar's dodgy haircut
Monday's Guardian
As well as England's hopes, Mexico's shock win over Germany features in the Guardian
Monday's Independent
A photo of Mexican hero Hirving Lozano features in the Independent
Monday's Times
Monday's Times says England manager Gareth Southgate will hope his side can change the perception of English football

