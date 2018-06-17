England in tough group, says Southgate

England face one of the World Cup's toughest groups as they begin their campaign against Tunisia on Monday, manager Gareth Southgate says.

Southgate's side were placed in Group G with Tunisia, Panama and Belgium.

But England have not won an opening game at a major tournament since 2006.

And Southgate said of the group: "I would argue it is one of the most difficult with ourselves, Tunisia and, of course, Belgium, in terms of the Fifa world rankings."

