BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-Up: Mexicans rave after beating Germany

World Cup Catch-Up: Mexicans rave after beating Germany

Watch all the best action and funnies from the fourth day of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as Mexico stun defending champions Germany and favourites Brazil play their opener against Switzerland.

Available to UK users only.

Fifa World Cup 2018 video

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Mexicans rave after beating Germany

Video

'Bending, curling, dipping, scoring' - Coutinho's stunner for Brazil

Video

This is definitely what would happen if England won the World Cup

Video

Will the World Cup champions' curse strike again?

Video

Watch: Lozano scores winner for Mexico to shock Germany

Video

Highlights: Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

Video

That feeling when you beat the world champions...

Video

Highlights: Germany 0-1 Mexico

Video

'Fantastic' Kolarov free-kick gives Serbia victory

Video

Highlights: Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia

Video

Two engagements, one birth and four birthdays in England 'family'

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Messi misses on day of penalties

Video

Messi v Ronaldo: The story so far...

Video

Highlights: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

Video

Highlights: Peru 0-1 Denmark

Video

Poulsen scores winner for Denmark

Video

Messi misses penalty against Iceland

Video

Watch: Iceland score their first World Cup goal

Video

Highlights: Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Video

History as France score World Cup's first VAR goal

Video

Highlights: France 2-1 Australia

Video

Best school day ever? Youngsters celebrate Uruguay winner

Video

Superb Portuguese commentary as Ronaldo hits hat-trick goal

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Ronaldo the showman commands biggest stage

Video

This game was unbelievable! Watch all six goals in 60 seconds

Video

'Sensational' Ronaldo free-kick rounds off hat-trick

Video

'An absolute peach' - Nacho strike gives Spain lead

Video

De Gea mistake gifts Ronaldo second Portugal goal

Video

Highlights: Portugal 3-3 Spain

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired