Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Rangers, Holt, O'Halloran, Celtic, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Jason Holt has skipped Rangers' pre-season trip to Spain to hold talks with former Ibrox team-mate Joey Barton over a move to Fleetwood. (Daily Record)

Michael O'Halloran has completed his move to Australian A-League outfit Melbourne City after falling out of favour at Rangers.(Scotsman)

Jason Holt played 33 games for Rangers last season and Steven Gerrard is keen to retain him at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard has told his Rangers players they need to shape up after admitting they were left flagging by a fitter Celtic last season. (Various)

Callum Davidson, number two to manager Tommy Wright, is set to quit St Johnstone for a coaching job at Stoke City. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Beattie insists Celtic's big-money move for PSG striker Odsonne Edouard is anything but a gamble. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong looks almost certain to exit the club this summer with Southampton among the favourites for his signature. (Herald, print edition)

Leicester have agreed a £24m package to sign Norwich City's highly coveted 15-goal midfielder James Maddison, who was on loan at Aberdeen the season before last. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers jetted out to their pre-season training camp in Spain without captain Lee Wallace as he continues his recovery from injury and his disciplinary battle at Ibrox. (Herald, print edition)

Hearts defender John Souttar will report to Riccarton for pre-season training on Thursday hoping rest has cured his niggling hip injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Rugby has instigated a "full review" into the findings of the employment tribunal which decided that Keith Russell had been unfairly dismissed by the governing body. (Scotsman)