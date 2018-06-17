BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Wild celebrations as Mexico beat holders Germany
That feeling when you beat the world champions...
- From the section World Cup
Mexico stun World Champions Germany, beating them 1-0 in their opening group game prompting wild celebrations from Mexican fans.
MATCH REPORT: Germany 0-1 Mexico
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired