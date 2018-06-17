BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Gareth Southgate on life in England camp in Russia
Two engagements, one birth and four birthdays in England 'family'
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate says it is like being on "holiday with your family" in the team camp as England prepare to start their 2018 World Cup campaign against Tunisia.
WATCH: World Cup Catch-Up - Messi misses on day of penalties
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired