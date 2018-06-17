Women's Scottish Cup: Rangers knocked out, Hibs and Glasgow City through

Abbi Grant scored twice for Glasgow City against Forfar Athletic

Gillian Inglis scored a hat-trick as Hamilton Academical beat Rangers in extra-time in the second round of the SSE Scottish Cup.

Holders Hibernian and Glasgow City safely reached the next round, while fellow top-flight sides Spartans and Stirling University also won.

And Celtic joined them after their opponents, Cove Rangers, were withdrawn from the competition.

The draw for the third round takes place on Tuesday.

After a goalless 84 minutes, Amy MacDonald's Rangers side thought they had booked their place in the third round when Hayley Sinclair gave them a late lead.

However, with just two minutes to go, Accies levelled through Gillian Inglis.

And 12 minutes into the extra period Inglis took her chance from the penalty spot after the referee had spotted a handball in the box.

Any chance of a Rangers comeback was extinguished when Inglis completed her hat-trick with five minutes to go, coolly taking the ball down in the box and giving the goalkeeper little chance.

Hibs beat Thistle Weir 7-0, and they could meet Edinburgh rivals Hearts after they dispatched Glasgow Girls 5-1.

Last year's runners-up Glasgow City defeated Forfar Farmington 3-0 at Station Park.

Captain Leanne Ross' free-kick sent them on their way before Abbi Grant scored either side of half-time.

Spartans strolled into the third round with a 5-1 win away to Inverness City, while Stirling University defeated Kilmarnock 4-1.

Second-tier leaders Motherwell continued their impressive start to the season, smashing eight goals past Cumbernauld Colts and Suzanne Mulvey hitting a hat-trick.

In the game of the day, Edinburgh Caledonia beat Queen's Park 6-4, while Dunfermline Athletic and St Johnstone also got among the goals with the visitors winning 6-3.

Renfrew were the biggest winners of the afternoon, thumping Dee Ladies 12-0.

Results

Aberdeen P-P Bishopton

Blackburn P-P Dundee United

Dee Ladies 0-12 Renfrew

Dundee City 1-4 Kelty Hearts

Dunfermline Athletic 3-6 St Johnstone

East Fife 2-1 Westerlands

Edinburgh Caledonia 6-4 Queen's Park

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale 7-0 Hawick United

Forfar Farmington 0-3 Glasgow City

Glasgow Girls 1-5 Hearts

Hamilton Academical 3-1 Rangers (aet)

Inverness City 1-5 Spartans

Motherwell 8-1 Cumbernauld Colts

Stirling University 4-1 Kilmarnock

Thistle Weir 0-7 Hibernian