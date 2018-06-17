World Cup 2018: Pick your England team to face Tunisia

Will Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Danny Rose make your England starting XI?

Tunisia v England (19:00 BST on Monday, 18 June)

Gary Cahill or Harry Maguire? Ashley Young or Danny Rose? Who plays in central midfield? What formation should England play?

Gareth Southgate has already told his squad who will start against Tunisia - but who would you pick in your XI to face Tunisia on Monday (19:00 BST) if you were in his shoes.

Pick your starting line-up and we'll let you know the BBC Sport readers' XI later on Monday.

