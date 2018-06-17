World Cup 2018: Pick your England team to face Tunisia

Will Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Danny Rose make your England starting XI?

Tunisia v England (19:00 BST on Monday, 18 June)

How to follow:
Watch live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website, listen on BBC Radio 5 live

Gary Cahill or Harry Maguire? Ashley Young or Danny Rose? Who plays in central midfield? What formation should England play?

Gareth Southgate has already told his squad who will start against Tunisia - but who would you pick in your XI to face Tunisia on Monday (19:00 BST) if you were in his shoes.

Pick your starting line-up and we'll let you know the BBC Sport readers' XI later on Monday.

Don't forget to share your team on social media. Let the debate begin.

My England starting XI v Tunisia

Choose who you would pick in the England starting XI to face Tunisia in Russia - and then share it with your friends using our team selector.

