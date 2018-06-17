BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Brazil 1-1 Switzerland highlights
Highlights: Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
- From the section World Cup
A Steven Zuber header cancels out Philippe Coutinho's stunner as Brazil and Switzerland draw 1-1 in group E at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
