World Cup 2018: Germany 0-1 Mexico highlights
Highlights: Germany 0-1 Mexico
- From the section World Cup
Mexico record the first shock win of the 2018 World Cup as Hirving Lozano's strike earns a deserved victory over lacklustre champions Germany.
MATCH REPORT: Brilliant Mexico stun champions Germany
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
