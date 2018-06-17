BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Aleksandar Kolarov free-kick gives Serbia victory over Costa Rica

'Fantastic' Kolarov free-kick gives Serbia victory

Aleksandar Kolarov's "fantastic" free-kick is the only goal of the game as Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 in Group E of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

