BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Aleksandar Kolarov free-kick gives Serbia victory over Costa Rica
'Fantastic' Kolarov free-kick gives Serbia victory
- From the section World Cup
Aleksandar Kolarov's "fantastic" free-kick is the only goal of the game as Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 in Group E of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
