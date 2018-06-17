BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia highlights
Highlights: Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia
World Cup
Watch highlights as an incredible Aleksandar Kolarov free-kick gives Serbia victory over Costa Rica in the opening Group E match at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia
