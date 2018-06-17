BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Hirving Lozano scores 'brilliant' opener for Mexico
Watch: Germany behind to Mexico as Lozano scores opener
- From the section World Cup
Hirving Lozano strikes a low shot to give Mexico a surprise lead against holders Germany in the Group F opener at the 2018 World Cup.
WATCH: Germany v Mexico - Follow BBC One coverage, 5 live commentary and live text
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired