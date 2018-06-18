Celtic await Champions League qualifying round draws

Celtic's seventh top-flight win in a row secured them a Champions League qualifying place

Celtic will feature in the Champions League first and second qualifying round draws on Tuesday in Nyon, Switzerland.

A draw will also take place for the 'champions path' of the Europa League second qualifying round.

Losing sides in the Champions League first qualifying round drop into the Europa League second qualifying round.

Scottish Premiership winners Celtic are targeting a third successive appearance in the Champions League group stage.

First qualifying-round ties will be played over 10-11 July (first leg) and 17-18 July (second leg) with the second qualifying-round ties on 24-25 July and 31 July-1 August.

The Champions League third qualifying round draw will take place on 23 July and the play-off round draw will be on 6 August.

Four rounds for Celtic to reach group stage

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, who have won two Champions League qualifying rounds and a play-off in each of the past two seasons, will need to successfully negotiate four two-legged rounds to reach the group stage again.

Their potential first qualifying-round opponents include Slovak side Spartak Trnava, Northern Ireland's Crusaders and Republic of Ireland's Cork City.

Rodgers has won all of his Champions League qualifying and play-off ties as Celtic manager

If they win that round, Celtic could play Red Star Belgrade, last year's qualifying opponents, Rosenborg, or Welsh team The New Saints, with those sides also in the first qualifying round.

If Celtic lose at any stage of the qualifiers or the play-off, they will drop into the next Europa League round.

The Champions League first qualifying round features only league winners and the next round features 10 ties involving league winners and two ties featuring domestic league runners-up.