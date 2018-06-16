BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria highlights
Highlights: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria
Watch highlights as a Luka Modric penalty and an own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo help Croatia to a 2-0 victory over Nigeria in their first Group D match.
MATCH REPORT: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria
