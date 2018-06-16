BBC Sport - Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo: The story so far...

Messi v Ronaldo: The story so far...

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly two of the best players in the world - but it was the Portuguese showman who stole the show after their first World Cup group games.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Argentina 1-1 Iceland, Portugal 3-3 Spain

Top videos

Video

Messi v Ronaldo: The story so far...

Video

Messi misses penalty against Iceland

Video

Poulsen scores winner for Denmark

Video

Roy's 120 helps England to second victory over Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Peru 0-1 Denmark

Video

Watch: Iceland score their first World Cup goal

Video

Highlights: Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Video

History as France score World Cup's first VAR goal

Video

Highlights: France 2-1 Australia

Video

Best school day ever? Youngsters celebrate Uruguay winner

Video

Superb Portuguese commentary as Ronaldo hits hat-trick goal

Video

'Fabulous' Hales catch removes Head

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired