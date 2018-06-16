BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-Up: Lionel Messi misses on day of penalties
World Cup Catch-Up: Messi misses on day of penalties
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the best action and funnies from the third day of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as Lionel Messi misses a crucial spot-kick for Argentina on a day when five penalties were awarded.
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired