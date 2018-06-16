BBC Sport - Watch: Yussuf Poulsen slots home to give Denmark the lead against Peru
Poulsen slots home to give Denmark the lead
- From the section World Cup
Peru are made to pay for Christian Cueva's first-half penalty miss as Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen breaks the deadlock with a cool finish during the Group C encounter.
WATCH: Peru v Denmark - follow BBC One coverage, in-play clips and live text commentary
Available to UK users only.
