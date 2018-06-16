BBC Sport - Watch: Yussuf Poulsen slots home to give Denmark the lead against Peru

Poulsen slots home to give Denmark the lead

Peru are made to pay for Christian Cueva's first-half penalty miss as Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen breaks the deadlock with a cool finish during the Group C encounter.

WATCH: Peru v Denmark - follow BBC One coverage, in-play clips and live text commentary

Available to UK users only.

Fifa World Cup 2018 video

Video

Poulsen slots home to give Denmark the lead

Video

Messi misses penalty against Iceland

Video

Watch: Iceland score their first World Cup goal

Video

Highlights: Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Video

History as France score World Cup's first VAR goal

Video

Highlights: France 2-1 Australia

Video

Best school day ever? Youngsters celebrate Uruguay winner

Video

Superb Portuguese commentary as Ronaldo hits hat-trick goal

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Ronaldo the showman commands biggest stage

Video

This game was unbelievable! Watch all six goals in 60 seconds

Video

'Sensational' Ronaldo free-kick rounds off hat-trick

Video

'An absolute peach' - Nacho strike gives Spain lead

Video

De Gea mistake gifts Ronaldo second Portugal goal

Video

Highlights: Portugal 3-3 Spain

Video

'His critics well & truly answered' - Costa stunner pulls Spain level

Video

Watch: Ronaldo penalty gives Portugal early lead

Video

Bouhaddouz injury-time own goal gifts Iran victory

Video

Highlights: Morocco 0-1 Iran

Video

Highlights: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Video

Late Gimenez header earns Uruguay victory

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Five-star Russia off to a flyer

Video

World Cup Gossip: Spain's sacking, hungry Ronaldo & Kev's consoles

Video

I could have gone down wrong life path - Sterling

Video

Highlights: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Cheryshev scores 'marvellous' goal for Russia

Video

Best & worst bits as Williams opens World Cup

Video

Throwback to Robbie Williams's World Cup debut

Video

Watch the opening goal of 2018 World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired