BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi misses penalty against Iceland
Messi misses penalty against Iceland
Lionel Messi misses the opportunity to restore Argentina's lead as his penalty is saved by Iceland's Hannes Halldorsson in the two sides' 1-1 draw in Group D.
MATCH REPORT: Argentina 1-1 Iceland
