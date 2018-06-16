Kayleigh Green: Brighton & Hove Albion sign Yeovil Town & Wales forward

Brighton have made their first signing since securing a place in the revamped Women's Super League, bringing in Wales forward Kayleigh Green from Yeovil.

The 30-year-old was out of contract at the Lady Glovers and has agreed a one-year deal with Brighton.

Green, who made 33 appearances for Yeovil, scored twice in Wales' 3-0 victory over Russia on Tuesday.

"She brings a wealth of experience at both international and domestic level," said Brighton boss Hope Powell.

"She's a player we've tracked for a while and it's great to welcome her to the club."

