Kayleigh Green: Brighton & Hove Albion sign Yeovil Town & Wales forward

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2019 qualifier highlights: Wales Women 3-0 Russia Women

Brighton have made their first signing since securing a place in the revamped Women's Super League, bringing in Wales forward Kayleigh Green from Yeovil.

The 30-year-old was out of contract at the Lady Glovers and has agreed a one-year deal with Brighton.

Green, who made 33 appearances for Yeovil, scored twice in Wales' 3-0 victory over Russia on Tuesday.

"She brings a wealth of experience at both international and domestic level," said Brighton boss Hope Powell.

"She's a player we've tracked for a while and it's great to welcome her to the club."

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.