Craig Robson: Barnet sign Dagenham & Redbridge captain
Barnet have signed defender Craig Robson from Dagenham & Redbridge for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old, who captained the Daggers in the National League last season, has agreed a two-year contract.
Having joined from Havant & Waterlooville in the summer of 2016, he went on to make 74 league appearances for Dagenham, scoring four times.
"It was quite a long process but thankfully it's all done now," he told Barnet's club website.