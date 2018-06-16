Harry Burgoyne: Plymouth Argyle sign Wolves goalkeeper on loan

From the section

Harry Burgoyne came on as a 71st-minute substitute during Wolves' 3-0 loss to Sunderland in May

Plymouth Argyle have signed goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Wolves.

The 21-year-old has made eight appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, the most recent as a substitute in the final-day defeat by Sunderland.

He has previously spent time out on loan in the English Football League with Barnet, starting twice.

Burgoyne, who was in goal when Wolves beat Liverpool in the FA Cup in 2017, is Plymouth's sixth summer signing.

