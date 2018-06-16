World Cup 2018: Robert Lewandowski says Poland under pressure 'forever'

Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich for a "new challenge" after ending the Bundesliga season as top scorer

Striker Robert Lewandowski says Poland can live with expectations in Russia despite "forever" being under pressure.

The 29-year-old's goals helped his side top their qualifying group and they face Senegal in their opening Group H match on Tuesday at 16:00 BST.

Lewandowski says he is "less tired" for the World Cup than he was before the 2016 European Championships, when Poland reached the quarter-finals.

"Poland is a nation that always believes but expects a lot," he said.

Bayern Munich's Lewandowski set a European record of 16 goals in a single World Cup qualifying campaign en route to Russia, netting in nine of the 10 matches.

He also helped Bayern win the 2017-18 Bundesliga title and reach the Champions League semi-finals, losing to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Now he carries the hopes of a nation but feels in good shape to continue his prolific form.

"I do think my last season was quite different from the one before the 2016 European Championship finals," he told Fifa.com.

"I played less games (in 2017-18), which means I'm less tired. I hope this freshness will show during the World Cup.

"Furthermore, this time the preparations have been personalised, catered to what an individual player needs."

Robert Lewandowski is challenged by Fabian Schar challenges during the Euro 2016 last 16 match between Switzerland and Poland

Poland striker Grzegorz Lato won the Golden Boot at the 1974 World Cup, but Lewandowski says helping his team-mates is more important to him than emulating Lato's achievement.

He said he is being "realistic" and expects "to be tightly marked by defenders, like I was at France 2016".

Lewandowski added: "I am not sure how many good opportunities I will have. But when I am doubled up on and fouled, it frees up space for my team-mates and we'd like to take advantage of this.

"If another player scores for us, that's great. It doesn't have to be me."

Lewandowski scored three goals in Poland's last two friendlies, a 2-2 draw with Chile and a 4-0 win over Lithuania, but said those games "aren't too important".

"The important moment is coming now," he said. "I want my hunger for goals to be even bigger and bigger. And of course I hope more goals will come on the biggest stage - the World Cup.

"There has always been pressure and will be forever, but we know how to deal with that, we put pressure aside."

Skipping school for early kick-offs - Lewandowski's World Cup memories

Zinedine Zidane holds the World Cup trophy aloft after France beat Brazil 3-0 in the 1998 final

Asked for his first memories of watching a World Cup, Lewandowski cited 1998 - "Brazil, France, such great teams".

He added: "I was a kid and really loved that tournament. Then of course, 2002, with Poland participating.

"I had to come back from school earlier than usual - I skipped the two last lessons - as the games, due to time difference, were very early in Poland.

"I kept my fingers crossed for Poland and was happy that Poland participated in such a wonderful event. Yes, I still remember it very well. And now I am here."