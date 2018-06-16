BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Argentina 1-1 Iceland highlights
Highlights: Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Watch highlights as World Cup debutants Iceland earn a famous draw against Argentina after Lionel Messi has a second-half penalty saved in the Group D opener.
MATCH REPORT: Argentina 1-1 Iceland
