BBC Sport - World Cup 2018 highlights: France 2-1 Australia
Highlights: France 2-1 Australia
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as history is made with VAR and goal-line technology used in the World Cup for the first time during France's 2-1 victory over Australia in Group C.
MATCH REPORT: France 2-1 Australia
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired