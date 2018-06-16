BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: History as France score World Cup's first VAR goal
History as France score World Cup's first VAR goal
- From the section Football
France benefit from the first use of VAR at the 2018 World Cup as Antoine Griezmann wins and scores a penalty to give France the lead against Australia in Group C.
MATCH REPORT: France 2-1 Australia
