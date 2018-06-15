BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-Up: Ronaldo the showman commands biggest stage
World Cup Catch-Up: Ronaldo the showman commands biggest stage
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the best action and funnies from the second day of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo commands centre stage with a thrilling hat-trick against Spain.
