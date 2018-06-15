BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Portugal 3-3 Spain - watch all six goals in under 60 seconds

This game was unbelievable! Watch all six goals in 60 seconds

Watch all six goals from Portugal v Spain in under a minute, as Cristiano Ronaldo scores a "sensational" hat-trick and Nacho strikes a "peach of a goal".

MATCH REPORT: Portugal 3-3 Spain

