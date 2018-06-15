BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick pulls Portugal level against Spain
'He's only gone & done it!' - Sensational Ronaldo free-kick
- From the section World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick pulls Portugal level against Spain to round off a hat-trick in their Group B fixture at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
MATCH REPORT: Spain 3-3 Portugal
Available in the UK only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired