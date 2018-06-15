BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Portugal 3-3 Spain highlights
Highlights: Portugal 3-3 Spain
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as Cristiano Ronaldo completes his hat-trick with a late free-kick to rescue a point for Portugal in an eventful Group B clash against Spain at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Portugal 3-3 Spain
