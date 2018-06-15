BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Nacho puts Spain 3-2 ahead against Portugal
'An absolute peach' - Nacho strike gives Spain lead
- From the section World Cup
Nacho's "absolute peach of a goal" puts Spain 3-2 up against Portugal in their Group B fixture at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
WATCH LIVE: Portugal v Spain - watch BBC One coverage and follow in-play clips, radio and text
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired