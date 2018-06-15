Marley Watkins: Bristol City sign Norwich and Wales forward for £1m

Marley Watkins has won two caps for Wales

Bristol City have signed forward Marley Watkins from Championship rivals Norwich City for £1m.

The 27-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Robins.

Watkins joined Norwich from Barnsley in the summer of 2017 but started only 12 Championship games for the Canaries last season.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Cardiff City had a bid rejected for the Wales international, who scored once in 27 outings for Norwich.

He is reunited with Bristol City manager Lee Johnson, who signed Watkins in 2015 when he was Tykes boss, after the two forged a strong working relationship during their time in Yorkshire.

Watkins' fine form for Barnsley earned him a move to Norwich, though he struggled to secure a first-team place at Carrow Road.

There was a possibility of him joining Cardiff this summer, though he was only likely to feature as a back-up player for the Bluebirds.

With his international prospects in mind, Watkins wants regular first-team football and was eager to link up with Johnson again.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.