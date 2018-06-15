Tom Hopper: Southend sign Scunthorpe striker on three-year deal

Tom Hopper.
Tom Hopper scored 22 goals in 103 appearances for Scunthorpe and first joined them on loan from Leicester City

Southend United have signed striker Tom Hopper on a free transfer after his release by Scunthorpe United.

Former Leicester City forward Hopper, 24, has signed a three-year deal at Roots Hall, with the option of a further 12 months.

Shrimpers boss Chris Powell said: "He's at a good age where he will keep on learning as a player and I think the best is yet to come."

Meanwhile, Southend goalkeeper Ted Smith has signed a new one-year deal.

The 22-year-old's contract also has the option of being extended for a further year.

Smith came through the Shrimpers' youth set-up and has featured 29 times for the first team, but he missed most of last season through injury.

"Last season was a bit of a nightmare but I'm on the mend and I'm just really looking forward to playing again," he told the club website.

