Granit Xhaka: Arsenal midfielder signs new long-term deal
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract.
The 25-year-old Switzerland international, who is in Russia for the World Cup, joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach in May 2016.
He won the FA Cup in his first season and played in all 38 Premier League games last season.
Xhaka said he was "happy and proud" to sign the new deal, while new Arsenal boss Unai Emery said he was an "important member of the squad".