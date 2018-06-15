Robert Sanchez: Forest Green Rovers sign Brighton goalkeeper on loan

Robert Sanchez will work with Forest Green goalkeeping coach Pat Mountain

Forest Green have signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez on a year-long loan from Premier League side Brighton.

The 20-year-old Spaniard came through Levante's academy and is yet to play a senior first-team match.

He has featured 15 times for Brighton's under-23 side, including three EFL Trophy games, and follows fellow keeper James Montgomery to the New Lawn.

"I went to the club to meet the coaches and they were brilliant, they're the reason I wanted to join," Sanchez said.

