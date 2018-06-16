Scottish Gossip: Edouard, Celtic, Kouassi, Gerrard, Rangers, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Odsonne Edouard has vowed to repay the faith shown in him by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after joining in a club record £9m deal following a year-long loan spell. (Daily Mail)

The 20-year-old is targeting another domestic Treble with Celtic after extending his stay in Glasgow. (Herald)

Buying Edouard does not mean the club should sell fellow French striker Moussa Dembele, says former Celtic forward Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Nice manager Patrick Vieira is weighing up a bid to sign Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told his players they should relish their opening fixtures to the 2018-19 Premiership season, with three of the first four league games away from home. (Daily Record)

Gerrard says those first four matches, which include away games with Aberdeen and Celtic, should "excite" his players. (Herald)

Rangers boss Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister want a revamp of the club's training ground in Milngavie. (Sun)

St Mirren forward Cammy Smith has welcomed the appointment of Alan Stubbs as Buddies manager but insists all of the Paisley club's players need to "impress him from day one". (Herald)

Aberdeen's 21-year-old defender Scott McKenna, who has made four Scotland appearances this year, "can be used as an example for young players", according to Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Paul Lawrie faces a fight to be fit in time for the Open Championship at Carnoustie as he seeks to overcome a foot injury and preserve a 20-year unbeaten run of appearances in the golf major. (Herald)

In rugby union, Stuart Hogg, who will captain Gregor Townsend's Scotland against the United States in the early hours of Sunday morning, is relieved he rejected the chance to leave Townsend's Glasgow Warriors for Ulster four years ago, saying of the coach: "In terms of the relationship, we probably wouldn't have one if I had moved away." (Scotsman)